‘Gratuitous, Dangerous, and Irresponsible’: Israeli Navy Set to Intercept Gaza-Bound Flotilla Despite New Naval Escorts From Italy, Spain

Israel’s military says the flotilla is ‘organized and planned by Hamas and by Hamas supporters in Europe.’

An international standoff is brewing in the eastern Mediterranean as the Israeli Navy prepares to intercept a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg that is now flanked by Italian and Spanish naval escorts.

“Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, stated on Thursday.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set off from ports in Italy and Spain last month as part of an effort to challenge Israel’s maritime blockade of Gaza and to provide aid to Palestinians. The flotilla consists of approximately 50 civilian vessels and is carrying hundreds of anti-Israel activists along with Ms. Thunberg.

Israel’s government, which has maintained a naval blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control in 2007 to prevent the terror group from importing weapons via the sea, has repeatedly instructed the flotilla to turn around. The Israel Defense Forces says it has evidence that the “flotilla is organized and planned by Hamas and by Hamas supporters in Europe.”

Israel has offered to transfer the aid onboard to Gaza through Israeli ports. The flotilla has rejected Israel’s proposal, along with Italy’s suggestion to dock at Cyprus and transfer the supplies through the Vatican’s Latin Patriarchate for delivery to Gaza.

Mr. Sa’ar characterized the fleet’s rejection as evidence that “their real purpose is provocation and serving Hamas,” he stated on Thursday. He added that “Israel is still ready to engage in any constructive arrangement for transferring aid in a legal and peaceful way.”

Italy and Spain have sought to protect their citizens onboard by deploying naval vessels to assist the flotilla or conduct rescues if necessary. They provided the vessels after the flotilla reported that multiple boats were targeted by drones in international waters near Greece. Israel has not addressed the drone allegations.

Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, clarified on Wednesday that the ships were not expected to use military force and were present solely for potential rescue operations in international waters. Fifty-eight Italian citizens, including two members of the Italian parliament, are reportedly participating in the flotilla.

While Ms. Meloni emphasized her commitment to ensuring the safety of Italian citizens, she voiced strong disapproval of the activists’ efforts. “There is no need to risk one’s own safety; it is not necessary to go to a war zone to deliver aid to Gaza, which the Italian government and the competent authorities could have delivered in a few hours,” Ms. Meloni said on Wednesday. She added that the mission was “gratuitous, dangerous, and irresponsible.”

The development follows claims by the fleet’s participants that a fire that erupted on their main vessel while docked in Tunisian waters was the result of a drone strike. The Tunisian national guard, however, stated that reports of a drone attack were “completely unfounded” and suggested instead that the fire may have been caused by a cigarette butt.

The flotilla has experienced significant internal turmoil as well. Last week, Ms. Thunberg was quietly removed from the organization’s steering committee following disagreements over communications strategy, according to Italian newspaper Il Manifesto. Tensions have also emerged over the inclusion of LGBTQ activists in the flotilla, leading to the resignation of at least one Tunisian coordinator who objected to their presence.

The voyage marks Ms. Thunberg’s second attempt to reach Gaza in protest of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas. In June, Israel intercepted the Gaza-bound Madleen, which was carrying the Swedish activist and 11 other prominent protesters. The passengers — whom Israeli officials dubbed the “celebrities” of the “selfie yacht” — were towed to the port of Ashdod, detained, and later deported from the country after being fed pastrami sandwiches.