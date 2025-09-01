Greta Thunberg’s Latest Anti-Israel Flotilla Foiled by Rough Seas

The participants could face tougher punishment this time when or if they ever reach their intended destination.

Greta Thunberg will have to try again in her publicity-seeking efforts to reach the Gaza Strip by sea.

Blaming unsafe weather conditions in the Mediterranean, a flotilla she was part of quickly turned around after it launched on Sunday. The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Barcelona under much fanfare but quickly reversed course in the face of 30 knot winds.

In a statement on Monday the group also cited the “unpredictable nature of the Mediterranean” for the decision for the approximately 20 boats to temporarily abandon the trip.

“We made this decision to prioritize the safety and well-being of all participants and to safeguard the success of our mission,” the group announced.

Organizers claimed the flotilla consisted of delegations from 44 countries and was expected to grow as the trip continued. They called it the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the territory.

The flotilla is supported by actress Susan Sarandon and “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham. It comes as Israel has planned to increase military operations at Gaza City in an effort to eliminate what is left of the Hamas leadership.

Critics claim Israel’s blockade has limited the deliveries of food and brought famine across the territory. The activists have demanded safe passage to deliver a small amount of food, water, and medicine.

This is the third time Ms. Thunberg — the climate advocate turned anti-Israel campaigner — has been unsuccessful in reaching Gaza.

The first attempt ended before Ms. Thunberg ever boarded a ship. The vessel was damaged off the coast of Malta before it could pick her up.

She most recently attempted to break the Israeli blockade around the war zone aboard the Maldeen cargo ship. The ship was intercepted by Israel. Ms. Thunberg and four other members of the crew were sent home after being fed turkey sandwiches. Others were held after refusing to sign deportation orders.

The group did not announce when it would attempt the trip again but a meeting was planned for Monday to come up with a new plan. When the flotilla resumes its trip, it is expected to again be intercepted by the Israeli military but the participants could face much harsher treatment this time.

On Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir suggested that any activists arrested in connection with the flotilla would be treated like terrorists and held in stringent prison conditions instead of quickly being deported, the Jerusalem Post reported.