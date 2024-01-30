Group Calls on IRS To Revoke Tax-Exempt Status of American Nonprofit Affiliated With UN Palestinian Relief Agency

‘It is no longer debatable; Unrwa is Hamas,” a letter to the IRS viewed by the Sun states. ‘The entire organization is a systematic incubator of hate, incitement and terror.’

As evidence emerges connecting at least 1,200 employees of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees to Hamas and other terrorist groups, a group is calling upon the Internal Revenue Service to revoke the tax-exempt status of an American nonprofit that supports the agency.

Intelligence reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday showed that around 1,200 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency “have links to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” with half having “close relatives” who belong to militant groups. At least 12 Unrwa employees were connected to the October 7 massacre which killed 1,200 Israelis.

Now, a group of attorneys and human rights advocates who are working to combat “antisemitism in all forms and manifestations” is calling on the IRS to immediately suspend the tax-exempt status of Unrwa USA, a nonprofit that fundraises for the U.N. agency through tax-deductible American donations.

“It is no longer debatable; Unrwa is Hamas,” the group writes in a letter viewed by the Sun. “Nor is it merely a ‘few rotten apples’ as some politicians and pundits have tried to suggest. The entire organization is a systematic incubator of hate, incitement and terror.”

The letter’s signatories include the director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, Mark Goldfeder, as well as its senior counsel, Ben Schlager, as well as two attorneys.

“That the people of Gaza need assistance is not in dispute, but Unrwa is part of the problem, not the solution,” they write. “There are ample other vehicles and credible organizations through which aid can be provided, organizations that are not themselves facilitators of terror.”

The IRS has requirements for 501(c)(3) organizations that they must not be “illegal, contrary to a clearly defined and established public policy, or in conflict with express statutory restrictions,” the letter notes.

“Providing support for an organization that incites and commits murderous violence while harboring members of U.S. designated terrorist groups that specialize in killing Jews and that call for Jewish genocide is obviously against both the law and public policy,” the letter states.

Because Unrwa “does all of those things” and is supported by Unrwa USA, the group is demanding the nonprofit’s tax-exempt status be “suspended, pending an investigation, and then revoked.”