The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Hamas Commander: Attacks of October 7 Are the First of Many, Israel Must Be ‘Annihilated’

The comments suggest that Hamas is in no mood for a cease-fire and will continue murdering civilians as long as it exists.

AP/Hatem Ali
Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian into the Gaza Strip from Kibbutz Kfar Azza on October 7, 2023. AP/Hatem Ali
SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

A Hamas commander appearing on Lebanese television says the terrorist group is “justified” for anything it does and that the group has no qualms about sacrificing so-called “martyrs” in its quest to rid the Middle East of the Israeli state.

The comments, recorded and transcribed by the right-leaning Middle East Media Research Institute, suggest that Hamas is in no mood for a cease-fire and will continue murdering innocent civilians as long as it exists.

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land,” the political leader for Hamas, Ghazi Hamad, tells an interviewer from the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation. “We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arabic and Islamic nation and must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this with full force.”

He says Hamas “must teach Israel a lesson” and that the attacks of October 7 that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead and kicked off a war that has now claimed thousands of Palestinian lives as well “are just the first time.”

“There will be a second, a third, a fourth because we have the determination, the resolve and the capabilities to fight,” he says. “Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”

He claims the group did not mean to kill civilians on October 7, but that the group is justified for carrying out the attacks. The occupation of what he calls “all the Palestinian lands” in the Levant must end and he says “of course it does” when asked by the interviewer if that means the annihilation of Israel.

“The existence of Israel is illogical. The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood and tears,” he says. “We are the victims of the occupation, therefore nobody should blame us for the things we do. … everything we do is justified.”

SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use