Hamas’ Leader, Yahya Sinwar, Reportedly Suffering From Complicated Pneumonia

Top Arab officials are also calling on Hamas to end the war, saying the terrorist organization has ‘achieved nothing.’

The head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, April 30, 2022. AP/Adel Hana
MAGGIE HRONCICH
MAGGIE HRONCICH

An Arab country close to Hamas is telling the terrorist group to cease fire, reports in the Israeli press said late on Tuesday. 

Top Arab officials reportedly are telling Hamas “You have achieved nothing, what kind of victory are you talking about?” and Hamas responded that the “situation is bad” and that there is an ammunition shortage, according to the Hebrew-language report from Israel’s N12 News.

As the Arab officials call on Hamas to end the war, Hamas’ leader, Yahya Sinwar, is also reportedly suffering from complicated pneumonia.

Sinwar’s location is not known. The Israeli press notes that despite speculation that Sinwar had fled to Egypt, Israel has no intelligence indicating that he is in Egypt. It is believed in Israel that Sinwar is staying underground in the Khan Yunis area, and the IDF is operating there, the Israeli reports say. 

Israeli sources have said that reaching Sinwar and communicating with him is “like crossing the Red Sea,” but as Ramadan approaches it may open the door to negotiations.

Ms. Hroncich is from Pittsburgh and a graduate of Hillsdale College. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Federalist, and The Daily Signal.

