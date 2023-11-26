Hamas Releases Third Group of Hostages, Including an American Toddler

Little is publicly known about the conditions of the hostages’ captivity.

The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the terrorists freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis — one of whom is also an American citizen — in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel’s army said one was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital.

The Israeli hostages ranged in age from 4 to 84 and included Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on October 7. In all, nine children ages 17 and younger were on the list, according to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office.

Separately, Hamas said it had released one of the Russian hostages it was holding, “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin” and as a show of appreciation for Moscow’s position on the war. Israeli army radio had reported that it was an Israeli-Russian dual national.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian felons later Sunday as part of the deal. A fourth exchange is expected on Monday — the last day of the cease-fire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed. All are women and minors. International mediators led by the U.S. and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire.

Sunday’s release follows a similar exchange Saturday in which seven children and six women, ranging in age from 3 to 67, were released by the terrorists following a delay that almost derailed the cease-fire agreement. Most were from Kibbutz Be’eri, a community that Hamas militants attacked on October 7.

The freed hostages have mostly stayed out of the public eye. Hospitals said their physical condition has been good, aside from one who was shot during the attack and required surgery. Little is publicly known about the conditions of their captivity.

Eyal Nouri, the nephew of Adina Moshe, 72, who was freed on Friday, said his aunt “had to adjust to the sunlight” because she had been in complete darkness for weeks.

Ahead of the latest release, Mr. Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip on Sunday, where he spoke with troops. “We are making every effort to return our hostages, and at the end of the day we will return every one,” he said, adding that “we are continuing until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us.”

In a separate development, Hamas announced that one of its top commanders, Ahmed al-Ghandour, had been killed, without saying when or how. He is the highest-ranking militant known to have been killed in the fighting so far.

Hamas said that he was killed along with three other senior militants, including Ayman Siam, who Israel says was in charge of Hamas’ rocket-firing unit. The Israeli military mentioned both men in a November 16 statement, saying it had targeted an underground complex where Hamas leaders were hiding.

The cease-fire agreement has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war, marked by the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades and vast destruction and displacement across the Gaza Strip.