Hamas Reverses Course, Agrees to Release Israeli Hostages as Planned

Hamas has reversed course on its recent threat to indefinitely postpone the hostage-prisoner swaps agreed to as part of a ceasefire with Israel, announcing that the group would deliver on its promise to release hostages according to the original timeline.

The terrorists said they would continue with releases this week, with three captives scheduled to be released Saturday, saying in a statement released on its website that it would “continue its position of implementing the agreement according to what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners according to the specified schedule.”

Hamas had threatened to renege on the agreement after claiming that Israel violated its terms but changed its tune after a “positive spirit prevailed in the discussions” with Qatar and Egypt, which are mediating the talks this week.

Hamas official Bassem Naim reaffirmed the group’s statement, telling NBC News on Thursday that there were “positive signs of an agreement” to maintain the ceasefire.

The terrorists previously claimed earlier this week that Israel had broken the terms of the ceasefire, with troops shooting at civilians, blocking the delivery of humanitarian aid, and cutting off Palestinians’ access into Northern Gaza.

The reversal in their stance also comes after President Trump said he would let “all hell break out” at Gaza if Hamas did not let “all” remaining hostages go free. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said they would resume “intense fighting” if Hamas refused to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, also made similar comments on Wednesday, saying that “the gates of hell will open upon” Hamas if there was no further release of captives.

A majority of the hostages being held in Gaza were abducted during Hamas’ initial attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, when 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were kidnapped. A total of 40 dead hostages have been recovered by Israeli troops, according to The Associated Press. Officials say they believe another 34 have died in while in captivity.

During the current phase of their ceasefire deal with Israel, Hamas has incrementally released 16 of 33 hostages.

Leaders in neighboring Arab nations have been helping to mediate the conflict in the region and dampen Mr. Trump’s plans to resettle nearly 2 million Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt and redevelop the war-ravaged Gaza Strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that they are looking to cooperate with America and Mr. Trump on a reconstruction plan that upholds “peace in the region” while upholding the rights of the Palestinian people.

“Egypt affirms its intention to present a comprehensive vision for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in a manner that ensures the Palestinian people remain in their homeland and aligns with their legitimate and legal rights.”