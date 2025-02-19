‘The Heart of an Entire Nation Breaks’: Israel Confirms Deaths of Infant, Toddler, and Their Mother Held Hostage at Gaza

The plight of the Bibas family has been closely watched since Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Questions about the fate of three members of the Bibas family, who had been held captive by Hamas since October 7, 2023, were answered on Wednesday when an Israeli official confirmed that they died while being held hostage at Gaza.

An Israeli official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the bodies of Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be returned to Israel on Thursday, along with the remains of their mother, Shiri. The body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was taken hostage, also will be returned Thursday.

Ariel was four years old, and Kfir was 9 months old when they were taken hostage. Their abduction was captured on video by Hamas terrorists, and their horrifying ordeal garnered international attention.

Both of Shiri’s parents were killed during the attack, and her husband, Yarden Bibas, was also taken hostage.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said of the confirmation of the deaths of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir, “The heart of an entire nation breaks.”

An organization dedicated to working to bring the hostages home, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, said in a statement, “We received the heart-shattering news that Shiri Bibas, her children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz are no longer with us.”

“They weren’t just names — they were beloved people, with families who cherished them, with dreams and futures stolen from them. We grieve not only for them, but for the other precious lives lost, including four more deceased hostages who will be returned next week,” the organization said.

On Tuesday, the leader of Hamas, Khalil al-Hayya, released a statement that said the terrorist organization would release six living hostages and the bodies of four others — specifically naming the Bibas family — as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas claims that the three members of the Bibas family were killed in an Israeli air strike. The cause of their deaths has not been confirmed by Israeli authorities.

Mr. Bibas was released from captivity on February 1. After his release, he pleaded with Mr. Netanyahu to “bring my family back. Bring my friends back. Bring everyone home.”

“My light is still there, and as long as they’re there, everything here is dark,” he said. “Thanks to you, I was brought back — help me bring the light back to my life.”