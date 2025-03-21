The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Heathrow Airport Shuttered for Full Day After Electrical Explosions Knock Out Power, Causing Chaos, Mass Flight Cancellations

Investigators are looking into the possibility of foul play.

London Fire Brigade via AP
This photo provided by London Fire Brigade, shows a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and lead to a closure of Heathrow Airport at London, March 21 2025. London Fire Brigade via AP
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

All Flights at London’s Heathrow Airport were grounded for the entire day on Friday after a pair of explosions at a nearby electrical substation left the major European travel hub in chaos.

Nearly 1,400 flights to and from the airport have already been affected, including 120 that were already in the air, according to a report from BBC News. Many more flights are expected to be cancelled as the airport will be shut for the remainder of the day.

Nearly 5,000 homes in the region are also without power after two explosions ignited a blaze at a substation located in Hayes, west London. Heathrow officials have warned of a “significant disruption” for the airport, which often serves as a connection hub for flights from America to other destinations across Europe and beyond.

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March,” reads a statement posted to the airport’s X account. “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Counterterrorism police are currently seeking a cause of the fire looking into the possibility of sabotage, according to The Times of London. While there are no immediate signs of foul play, the measure is precautionary due to fears of active Russian sabotage operations in the United Kingdom and across Europe. Multiple incidents across the continent have been carried out by Russian agents in recent years, including a warehouse fire in London.

Heathrow is one of the busiest airports on the planet, with nearly 84 million passengers going through the airport in 2024 alone.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use