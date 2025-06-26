China Unveils Mosquito-Sized Micro-Drone That Can Spy Silently and Evade Radar

Operable via smartphone, the drone is silent and can easily maneuver through tight spaces.

China has introduced a groundbreaking micro-drone the size of a mosquito, signaling a significant advancement in drone technology for military and civilian applications.

Developed by the National University of Defense Technology, the tiny, highly stealthy device reflects China’s increasing focus on next-generation unmanned systems.

The new drone measures just more than half an inch length, with a wingspan of 1 inch, and weighs less than a third of a gram, according to the South China Morning Post. Featuring bionic wings and ultra-thin legs, it mimics the form and movement of a mosquito, enabling it to fly nearly invisibly and evade radar detection.

Operable via smartphone, the drone is silent in its operation and can easily maneuver through tight spaces, making it an ideal tool for reconnaissance missions.

A video released by Chinese state media showcased one of the developers holding the miniature “mosquito-like robot,” which he described as well-suited for “information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield.”

Experts say the innovation holds vast potential for intelligence and information-gathering applications. “If China is able to produce mosquito-sized drones, it would likely be interested in using them for various intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance tasks, especially in places that larger drones struggle to access, such as indoor areas,” Sam Bresnick, a research fellow at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, told the Morning Post.

Mr. Bresnick further emphasized that such small drones could track individuals or eavesdrop on conversations, tasks that are typically challenging for conventional surveillance methods.

Despite their potential, the mosquito-sized drones face significant limitations. Their small size limits the amount of technology they can carry, including only tiny sensors and small batteries that require frequent recharging. Operational constraint can make the devices less suitable for large-scale battlefield use and more tailored to specialized espionage or surveillance missions.

In addition, secure facilities often deploy technology to block wireless transmissions, which could further limit the drone’s capabilities once inside restricted areas. While incredibly innovative, these hurdles show that the technology still has practical limits that developers will need to overcome for broader applications.

China’s latest drone is part of a growing global trend in developing insect-inspired micro-drones. For example, Harvard University has spent over a decade working on RoboBee, a penny-sized drone modeled after a bee. Similar to China’s mosquito drone, RoboBee has impressive operational capabilities like flying and swimming underwater, with applications in search and rescue, surveillance, and environmental monitoring.

Slightly larger micro-drones, like the palm-sized Black Hornet, offer a middle ground for discrete operations while addressing some challenges of smaller devices. Black Hornet drones have been adopted by military forces in Britain, America and Ukraine for reconnaissance missions, successfully demonstrating their value in real-world operations.