‘I Accept’: Elon Musk Heeds President Maduro’s Challenge To a Battle of the Brawn 

The two influential figures butt heads after the Tesla executive accused Mr. Maduro of committing ‘major election fraud.’

Call your bookie — It’s Maduro v. Musk next on the rundown.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk seemingly accepts a challenge from the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to a contest of strength after Mr. Maduro challenged the billionaire businessman during a press conference that aired on national television on Monday.

“Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk,” Mr. Maduro said, adding, “Do you want to fight? Let’s do it. Elon Musk, I’m ready.”

“I’m not afraid of you, Elon Musk,” he added, doubling down on the provocation. “Let’s fight, wherever you want.”

Mr. Musk seemingly answered the Venezuelan leader’s call by commenting “I accept” on a post on X from social media personality Mario Nawfal who shared an article detailing Mr. Maduro’s interview. Just an hour later, his comment had received thousands of likes and reposts.

The challenge follows an escalation in Mr. Musk’s online advocacy against the Venezuelan leader and his socialist regime in the days after Mr. Maduro declared himself the winner in Sunday’s widely criticized presidential election.

Mr. Musk has shared dozens of posts on X related to Venezuelan politics, and even accused the leader of committing “major election fraud.”

Mr. Nawfal, the account holder behind the original post, later shared a second statement pronouncing that, “Elon just accepted Maduro’s challenge to a fight.”

He also added: “Anyone remember how a tweet also almost started the Elon vs Zuck fight about a year ago?” The fight in reference, called by Mr. Musk against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, stemmed from a series of posts related to Mr. Zuckerberg’s launch of a rival platform to X called Threads.

Even though Mr. Zuckerberg responded to Mr. Musk’s challenge by saying “send me location” — the two never made it to the ring.

Though perhaps there is hope yet for a bout — with the addition of one Venezuelan president. “All three of us enter the ring, only one comes out,” Mr. Musk commented on the post.

The Tesla executive isn’t reaching for his boxing clubs just yet, however. “​​He will chicken out,” Mr. Musk predicts.

Your move, Mr. Maduro.