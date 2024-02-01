IDF Declares Victory Over Hamas Forces in Gaza’s Second-Largest City

The Defense Minister of Israel, Yoav Gallant, announced Thursday that Hamas forces have been defeated by Israeli forces in Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

The Israeli press reports that Mr. Gallant said that 10,000 Hamas fighters were killed and another 10,000 were injured. Last week, the IDF reported that Israeli forces had killed 9,000 fighters and wounded 8,000.

Combined with the nearly 2,500 Hamas fighters that have been arrested, this would mean a majority or near majority of the Hamas forces would be either dead, wounded, or detained, if the reports are accurate and Hamas began the conflict with between 30,000 and 40,000 fighters as some have estimated.

Earlier this week, the IDF said it might take weeks to dismantle the final Hamas battalion in Khan Yunis. According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, it’s unclear whether IDF forces have made a significant inroads in their effort to defeat Hamas in the past few days or if Mr. Gallant was projecting a victory.

The IDF has not yet announced “full operational control” at Khan Yunis as it did in northern Gaza in early January.