An official of Hamas tells the Sun that despite the renewed attacks ‘we are ready to engage in any negotiations, with the guarantee to reach an end of this brutal war.’

Israel Defense Forces resumed their attacks at Gaza overnight, striking some 20 targets, including a Hamas military site where “preparations were being made” to fire rockets at the Jewish state.

“In addition, the Israeli Navy struck several vessels in the coastal area of the Gaza Strip. These vessels were intended to be used for terrorist activities by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad,” the IDF said in a statement.

The IDF Arabic spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, issued a statement on Wednesday morning, urgently warning civilians in the neighborhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khuzaʽan, and Abasan to evacuate.

“The IDF began operating against the terrorist organizations. These areas are dangerous combat zones. For your own safety, move away to the known shelters in western Gaza City and in the city of Khan Yunis,” Col. Adraee said.

A Hamas official, Basem Naim, told The New York Sun by text message that despite the renewed Israeli attacks “we are ready to engage in any negotiations, with the guarantee to reach an end of this brutal war.”

Thousands of Israelis meanwhile took to the streets on Tuesday evening, demanding that Mr Netanyahu halt the fighting in Gaza and enter a ceasefire with Hamas. Newly released hostages took to the stage in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv to warn Mr Netanyahu that the airstrikes endanger det lives of the hostages still held in Gaza.

“Today, the ceasefire has collapsed. For the 59 hostages still held in Gaza and their families this moment brings renewed fear — not only of the ongoing attacks but of a breakdown in negotiations that could bring them home. Every effort must be made to prevent further loss of innocent life and to ensure that diplomacy continues,” Israeli-American hostage survivor Keith Segel said.

Mr Segel also thanked President Trump for helping secure the ceasefire in January that brought about his release from Gaza: “I am eternally grateful that you helped bring me home from captivity. I know you will not stop your efforts to secure the release of the 59 remaining hostages. Time is running out. We must act now.”

The protests continued on Wednesday morning with thousands of Israelis marching on Highway 1 towards Jerusalem, blocking the entrance to the holy city. “It’s time to end this madness before we don’t have anyone to save, before we don’t have a country left,” protest leader Shikma Bressler said.

“History is made by the people” and “Limitless government is a danger to Israel” the banners held by demonstrators said as they chanted: “You have a single mandate — bring them home NOW.”

On Tuesday evening, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power party, was reinstated by the cabinet on Tuesday eveningas Israel’s National Security Minister. That came after he announced his decision to rejoin the government.

Mr. Ben-Gvir quit the government in January over the ceasefire with Hamas but decided to join Mr Netanyahu again after the resumption of fighting in Gaza. Analysts in Israel said that the reinstatement of Mr. Ben Gvir in the government was an indication that Israel is headed for war and not a ceasefire.