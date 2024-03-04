IDF Releases Audio Clips It Says Further Connect Unrwa to October 7 Massacre

‘We have female hostages. I captured one,’ an Unrwa employee says in the clip, according to the IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces is declassifying more evidence of “inhumane” behavior of Hamas terrorists as well as “the clear connection” between the terrorist group and the United Nations’ agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa.

The IDF released an audio clip Monday of a man it says is an Unrwa teacher, Yusef Al-Hawajara, talking about his participation in the October 7 massacre and his involvement in capturing female hostages.

“We have female hostages. I captured one,” the Unrwa employee says in the audio clip, as another speaker talks about a “horse,” which the IDF suggests likely means “woman.”

The Unrwa teacher “called his colleague to boast about kidnapping Israeli women, his ‘Sabaya,’ while his colleague boasts about his ‘Noble Horse,’” the IDF wrote in a statement on X. “They are using derogatory, dehumanizing terms to describe young female hostages as trophies of war.”

An IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, noted in a press conference on Monday that “Sabayya means female captive, a ‘possession.’ Sabayya is exactly the same word used by ISIS to describe Yazidi women they captured and did horrific things to.”

He said that as a father of two girls, the conversation in the audio clips made him “tremble” and added that women in Hamas captivity are in danger.

“Our mission to rescue these hostages from the ruthless terrorists is urgent,” he said. “Hamas and ISIS follow the same barbaric ideology and employ the same barbaric methods.”

Unrwa has come under intense international scrutiny in recent months as evidence has come to light about the agency’s connections to Hamas. Several hundred Unrwa employees are active military members for the terrorist group, and another several thousand are Hamas operatives or have close relatives who are members of Hamas, according to Israeli government reports. In February, Israeli authorities said they had found tunnels and an intelligence facility underneath — and connected to — Unrwa’s main headquarters at Gaza.

In another audio clip posted by the Times of Israel, a man whom the IDF says was a teacher at Unrwa said on October 7 “I’m inside, I’m inside with the Jews.” When asked when he would get home, the audio clip displays the teacher replying “when I die.”