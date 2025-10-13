‘I’m Free,’ a Mother Hears Her Son Say as 20 Living Hostages Are Released After 738 Days in Torturous Hamas Captivity

The former hostages are being checked out at an Israeli military hospital.

LUKE FUNK Published: Oct. 13, 2025 04:26 AM ET Updated: Oct. 13, 2025 05:19 AM ET

One of the 20 living Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Monday told his mother, “Hi, mom. I’m free,” in a video chat with her shortly before his release. Matan Zangauker, 25, had been held for 738 days after being kidnapped in the October 7, 2023 attacks.

He is among the remaining living hostages Hamas released to the Red Cross. The bodies of some of the 28 dead hostages were expected to be handed over later in the day. Hamas reportedly said it would have trouble finding the bodies of some of the dead hostages.

“You’re coming home — you’re all coming home. There’s no more war,” an emotional Einav Zangauker told her son.

People gather to watch a live broadcast of Israeli hostages released from Gaza at a plaza known as hostages square at Tel Aviv, Israel, October 13, 2025. AP/Oded Balilty

The former hostages are all set to be checked out in a military hospital in Israel. The first helicopter carrying some freed hostages left the base to take them to a hospital in central Israel where they will reunite with family members.

President Trump landed in Tel Aviv Monday to celebrate the hostage release. He was set to address the Knesset and receive Israel’s highest civilian honor.

Palestinians were awaiting the release of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel as part of the exchange dies to a cease fire aimed at a more lasting peace.

Thousands of people filled Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to watch the releases. Cheers went up as the first images of the first freed hostages were shown on the screen.

Images provided by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, shows Israeli hostages, top row from left, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Elkana Bohbot, Rom Braslavski, Nimrod Cohen, Ariel Cunio; second row from from left, David Cunio, Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Maksym Harkin, Eitan Horn, Bipin Joshi; third row from left, Segev Kalfon, Bar Kupershtein, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, Tamir Nimrodi: bottom row from left, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Alon Ohel, Avinatan Or, Matan Zangauker. AP

The Israel military identified them as Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran and Matan Angrest.

Residents of the Kiryat Arba settlement in the West Bank cheered and hugged as Mr. Mor was confirmed to be released. He grew up in the settlement.

The IDF later confirmed the other 13 living hostages were turned over to the Red Cross as Hamas holds no Israeli hostages for the first time in more than two years.

The ordeal for the hostages began on October 7, 2023 as Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack on southern Israel. 1,200 people died in the attack and 250 were taken hostage. More than 100 hostages were freed in earlier exchanges which led to hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being released.

President Trump will travel to Egypt for a peace summit after leaving Israel. CNN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might accompany Mr. Trump to the summit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.