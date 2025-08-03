The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Images of Starving Israeli Hostage Held by Healthy Hamas Captors Stir Outrage in Israel and Beyond

‘So, who’s really being starved in Gaza?’ Israeli officials say.

X.com
An image from a video released by Hamas depicts hostage Evyatar David being held in a tunnel at Gaza. X.com
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Recent images of starving Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza being served food and drink by apparently healthy captors are generating outrage in Israel and beyond and calling into question Hamas claims about its treatment of those prisoners nearly two years after they were taken captive.

On Sunday, the terror group claimed that Israeli hostages would not receive “special privileges” in the food they are given compared to the rest of the population in Gaza.

“[Hamas] does not intentionally starve the captives, but they eat the same food our fighters and the general public eat,” Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement. “They will not receive any special privileges amid the crime of starvation and siege.”

But a video of hostage Evyatar David released by Hamas officials over the weekend, in which an emaciated Mr. David is seen being given food by his captors, contradicts those claims.

“Palestinian terrorists slipped up and made a mistake in their propaganda video,” conservative commentator Marina Medvin said along with a post of the photo on X. “The plump arm of one of the terrorists is visible in the video, showing a sharp contrast with the emaciated arm of the starved hostage.”

Israeli officials recirculated the photo and called out Mr. David’s captors for lying about hostage conditions, saying, “Gaza terrorists eat well as they starve the Israeli hostages.” 

“Look at the arms of Evyatar David — an Israeli hostage, starved to the edge of collapse. Now look at the arm of his Palestinian Hamas captor — strong, well-fed, offering a can for show,” read a post on the State of Israel’s X page. “So, who’s really being starved in Gaza?”

Mr. David has been held in Hamas captivity since being kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023, when the terrorist organization launched its deadly attack on Israel.

The image of him receiving a can of food was from a video in which he can be heard saying “I haven’t eaten for days… I barely got drinking water. He is also depicted in the video digging what he claims will be his own grave.

“We are forced to witness our beloved son and brother, Evyatar David, deliberately and cynically starved in Hama’s tunnel in Gaza,” his family said in a statement released on Saturday. “A living skeleton, buried alive.”

The family of another hostage, Rom Braslavski, authorized the release of a second video late Sunday — distributed publicly by Hamas along with the video of Mr. David — depicting the young man in what appears to be spartan conditions also bordering on starvation.

“I have never seen my son like this,” his mother, Tami Braslavski, said in a statement accompanying the video. “Rom is not shouting or angry—he speaks quietly, in a weak voice like a person who has accepted the fact that there’s nothing left to fight for and may not come out of there alive. They say that when words run out, tears speak.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use