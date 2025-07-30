In first, Arab League Condemns Hamas Atrocities on October 7, Calling for Terror Group To Be Disarmed

The terror group has repeatedly refused to hand over control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority, insisting it plays a role in Palestinians’ future.

The Arab League condemned for the first time Hamas’ October 7 atrocities and called for the terror group to be disarmed.

The European Union, as well as the 22 members of the Arab League and additional 17 countries signed the “New York Declaration” at the United Nations two-day summit aimed at solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution.

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” the declaration said, marking a blow for Hamas.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot hailed the declaration as “both historic and unprecedented.”

“For the first time, Arab countries and those in the Middle East condemn Hamas, condemn October 7, call for the disarmament of Hamas, call for its exclusion from Palestinian governance, and clearly express their intention to normalize relations with Israel in the future,” Mr. Barrot said.

The initiative also condemned Israel for attacking civilians in Gaza and its “siege and starvation” of the enclave, while calling on Israel to issue a “clear public commitment to the Two-State Solution, including a sovereign, and viable Palestinian State, to immediately end violence and incitement against Palestinians, [and] to halt all settlement, land grabs and annexation activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem.”

The signatories also support a “temporary international stabilization mission upon invitation by the Palestinian Authority and under the aegis of the UN and in line with UN principles, building on existing UN capacities, to be mandated by the UN Security Council, with appropriate regional and international support. We welcomed the readiness expressed by some Member States to contribute troops.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticised the declaration, saying: “While our hostages are still being held in Hamas tunnels in Gaza, some countries choose to focus on hollow declarations instead of investing their efforts in securing their release.”

“This legitimization of terror only pushes the region further away from progress. Anyone who truly seeks to move forward must start with a clear and unequivocal demand: the immediate return of the hostages and the disarmament of Hamas,” Mr. Danon added.

Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, also poured cold water on the prospects of a two-state solution, vowing that Israel won’t allow a “Hamas terror state to be formed just a few kilometers away from our population centers. Israel will not be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century. We won’t sacrifice our own existence for the sake of the appeasement countries.”