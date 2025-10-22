Indonesia’s Ban on Israeli Gymnasts Backfires as International Olympic Committee Imposes Retaliatory Sanctions

The International Olympic Committee has imposed significant sanctions on Indonesia following the country’s decision to bar Israeli gymnasts from competing in this week’s world championships at Jakarta.

The IOC’s executive board announced its decision on Wednesday after holding a meeting to discuss political boycotts in sports. The committee issued a statement reaffirming its stance that “all eligible athletes, teams and sports officials” must be permitted to compete in sporting events “without any form of discrimination by the host country.”

To that end, the governing body outlined several measures it would implement against Indonesia to “avoid similar situations in the future.” These actions include urging all international sports federations to avoid organizing events in Indonesia until the government provides assurances that all athletes will be allowed to participate, and amending Olympic guidelines to incorporate a provision guaranteeing access for all competitors.

The IOC also eliminated Indonesia’s prospects of hosting the 2036 summer Olympics, announcing it would “end any form of dialogue” with the country regarding “hosting future editions of the Olympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, Olympic events or conferences.”

The decision follows Indonesia’s refusal earlier this month to grant visas to Israeli gymnasts in response to Israel’s war at Gaza. The IOC condemned the action, declaring that “Sport must remain a safe space for athletes to fulfil their dreams; and athletes must not be held responsible for political decisions.”

The president of the Olympic Committee of Israel, Yael Arad, praised Wednesday’s announcement, thanking the IOC for standing “firm against malicious attempts to disrupt global sports.” She promised that Israeli athletes would “continue to appear on the major, significant stages and we will continue — as at the Paris Olympic Games — to bring to light the Israeli excellence of our wonderful athletes.”

Indonesia’s exclusion of Israeli athletes is part of a growing pattern of international restrictions on Israeli participation in cultural and athletic events. British authorities recently prohibited fans of the Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending a Europa League match in Birmingham next month, citing safety concerns. The decision came approximately one year after Israeli soccer fans were violently attacked on the streets of Amsterdam in what officials characterized as a modern-day “pogrom.”