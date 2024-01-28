Iran-Backed Forces Kill Three American Service Members, Injure Dozens in Drone Strike on U.S. Base in Jordan
The deaths mark the first loss of American ground forces in the Middle East since the start of the war against Hamas in Israel and marks a significant escalation of the conflict in the region.
Three American service members were killed and dozens injured Sunday in a drone attack by Iran-backed militias on a U.S. military outpost in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, the Biden administration said Sunday.
In a short statement, the United States Central Command confirmed that at least 25 service members were injured in what was described as a “one-way attack” by a drone on the base in eastern Jordan. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until their next of kin are notified.
President Biden, in a statement, called the incident a “despicable and wholly unjust attack” by what were described as “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”
“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism,” Mr. Biden said of the service members who died. “And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”
Earlier, two American SEAL commandos died when they drowned trying to intercept a vessel originating in Iran that was carrying munitions for the Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been targeting international shipping in the region.