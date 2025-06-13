Iran Confirms Top Military Officials Were Killed in Israel’s Strikes

Israel claimed it tricked some of the Iranian leaders into gathering for a meeting so they take them out.

Iran is confirming that Israel’s extraordinary strikes eliminated several members of the very top of its military chain of command.

As Israel confirmed it had carried out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, officials at Jerusalem also said the strikes targeted the senior commanders.

On Friday, the Iranian state-run IRNA news agency confirmed that the strikes killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists.

Photos of top military officials and scientists killed in strikes from Israel. AP

IRNA said that Iran’s said the head of the Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, and the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, General Mohammed Bagheri.

The IRNA also confirmed that a senior Revolutionary Guard commander and the head of Emergency Command, Major General Gholamali Rashid, and the leader of the guard’s missile program and its air force, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were killed.

Israeli officials said that its jets carried out a strike on an “underground command center” where top military officials were allegedly preparing to attack the Jewish state when it killed Hajizadeh. Israel claimed it tricked the Iranian leaders into gathering for the meeting.