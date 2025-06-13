Iran Fires Barrage of Ballistic Missiles on Israel in Retaliation for Attacks on its Nuclear Facilities and Military Leaders

Sirens were going off across Israel as residents were told to take shelter; Israel media reports there could be as many as 150 ballistic missiles fired by Iran.

Iran launched its response Friday to Israel’s attacks, launching waves of ballistic missiles that set off warnings across Israel for residents to take shelter.

Air raid sirens were heard in several cities across Israel as military officials said there were dozens of incoming ballistic missiles. Israeli reports say as many as 150 Iranian missiles targeting military and civilian targets were in the first barrage and dozens more in a second salvo of missiles.

The Iranian missile strikes have been widely expected in the hours since Israel carried out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and top military commanders. Prime Minister Netanyahu said the purpose of what has been dubbed “Operation Rising Lion” is to “remove” the threat of the Islamic Republic acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Earlier on Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said Israel “must expect severe punishment.”

“We will not allow Israel to do a hit-and-run attack,” the supreme leader said, according to Israel’s Yediot website. “Israel began this war. The response will not be measured.”

Some videos on social media on Friday reportedly showed missiles making impact at Tel Aviv. However, it was unclear how many, if any, struck their targets or if they were missile fragments after being intercepted.

Israel’s medical service reported seven light to medium injuries following the first wave of retaliatory strikes and that the patients were receiving medical treatment.

However, the exact extent of the damage from Iran’s attack was not immediately clear.