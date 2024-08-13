Iran Rejects European Leaders’ Plea To Refrain From Retaliatory Attacks on Israel, Calling Punitive Response a ‘Right’

Retaliation, Iranian president says, is ‘a right of nations and a solution for stopping crimes and aggression.’

Iran rejected a call Tuesday by three European countries demanding it to refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions, and the Islamic Republic’s president contends his nation has a “right” to make a punitive response.

President Macron, Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Starmer issued a joint statement Monday endorsing the latest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to broker an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war.

“Such demands lack political logic, are entirely contrary to the principles and rules of international law, and represent an excessive request,” an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said.

The European leaders also called for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” delivery of humanitarian aid, and asked that Iran and its allies to refrain from retaliation that would further escalate regional tensions after the late-July killing of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, at Tehran.

Iran’s president told Britain’s prime minister that Tehran considers retaliation against Israel over the July killing of Haniyeh a right, and a way to discourage future aggression.

A Tuesday report by the official IRNA news agency said President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a late Monday phone conversation with Mr. Starmer, said that a punitive response to an aggressor is “a right of nations and a solution for stopping crimes and aggression.”

Mr. Pezeshkian said that the West’s silence about “unprecedented inhumane crime” in Gaza and Israeli attacks elsewhere in the Middle East was “irresponsible” and encouraged Israel to put regional and global security at risk.

The report said the two leaders discussed ways for restoring peace and stability in the region and the world as well as improving bilateral relations, without elaborating.

Israel has not confirmed nor denied its role in the July killing of Haniyeh, but Israel earlier pledged to kill him and other Hamas leaders over the group’s October 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

Mediators have spent months trying to get the sides to agree to a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release the remaining hostages captured in its October 7 attack in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and Israel would withdraw from Gaza. Talks were expected to resume Thursday.

The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli terrorist groups including Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.