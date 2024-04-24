Iranian Rapper Sentenced to Death For Role in 2022 Protests

An Iranian rapper, Toomaj Salehi, was sentenced to death for participating in anti-government protests in 2022 that erupted after the death of a woman in police custody who was arrested for improperly wearing a hijab.

Mr. Salehi’s attorney, Amir Raesian, tells Iranian press outlets that he plans on appealing the death sentence within the 20-day window to appeal. Iranian authorities have not commented on the punishment, according to a report from Reuters.

Mr. Salehi was originally arrested in 2022 after supporting protests in public statements. In 2023 he was sentenced to more than six years in prison. Earlier this year, however, the government filed new charges against him, including armed rebellion, assembly and collusion, inciting a riot, and propaganda against the ruling establishment.

Mr. Salehi was arrested again after being released on bail. He was charged with sharing “false claims without evidence” in reference to a video in which he claimed to have been tortured by intelligence agents.