Is Rupert Murdoch About To Make a Play for the Telegraph and Spectator?

Two of Britain’s most prestigious press properties could soon go on the block.

Rupert Murdoch may be 92 years old, but age has done nothing to dim his ability to keep the press world on its toes. The Aussie-turned-American press magnate is reportedly making eyes at two of Britain’s most prestigious publications: the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine.

Both publications have muscular conservative tilts and one of the most prized assets for any publication — longevity. The Daily Telegraph, whose motto is, “Was, is, and will be,” was founded in 1855, and the Spectator was first published in 1828, making it the oldest magazine in the world that is still in print.

Mr. Murdoch, who famously coveted ownership of the Wall Street Journal before acquiring it in 2007 in a $5 billion deal after forging a merger agreement with Dow Jones, has also previously set his sights on the Spectator. He made a bid for it two years ago, when the title reportedly had a market valuation of $63 million. The opportunity to make another bid, as well as for the Telegraph, is now just around the corner.

That is because of some administrative shifts at the top of the two publications’ management mastheads. The wealthy and famously private Barclay brothers, Frederick and David, purchased the Telegraph and the Spectator in a joint deal in 2004 valued at $1.3 billion. Yet David Barclay died in 2021, and there are debts.

This month, the publications’ holding company entered receivership and Lloyds Banking expunged the Barclay family’s directors after talks on debt settlement made no headway. The field is now open to prospective new buyers, and Mr. Murdoch is likely to explore the option when he visits London next week for management meetings for the News UK unit of his News Corporation.

If it was prestige as much as eventual profitability that drew Mr. Murdoch to the Wall Street Journal, there is no question that the high stature of the Spectator and the Telegraph would be two feathers in the nonagenarian’s cap. Both titles are closely associated with Britain’s Conservative Party, which despite a rollercoaster year of foibles and fumbles is the country’s ruling party.

There is also the Boris Johnson connection. The former prime minister was editor of the Spectator between 1999 and 2005 and following that found a lucrative role as columnist at the Telegraph.

Now that Mr. Johnson has resigned from parliament, could a plum role at either publication prove to be, once again, a springboard into the roisterous world of British politics?

That is difficult to predict, as are Mr. Murdoch’s prospects for purchasing the properties. Despite his deep pockets, he is not the only potential buyer.

Among his market rivals, Bloomberg reported, is the co-founder of hedge fund Marshall Wace LLP, Paul Marshall. Mr. Marshall has also contributed to funding for British television startup GB News — where a Tory backbencher, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has a show — and the opinion website Unherd, which has offices on the same London street as the Spectator.

A representative of Mr. Marshall told Bloomberg that “while he doesn’t entirely rule out interest in either title, given his private investments in the U.K. press, it is too early to say anything meaningful and he is merely watching the situation from afar along with everybody else.”

Another open question is whether the Telegraph and Spectator will eventually be auctioned individually or together. According to Enders Analysis, the Telegraph is valued between $571 million and $740 million.

Adding the Telegraph to Mr. Murdoch’s portfolio could be problematic from an antitrust point of view. That is because the magnate already owns the Times of London and the Sunday Times newspapers as well as the Sun tabloid.

There could also be interest in the title from rival Daily Mail, a publication that under the ownership of Jonathan Harmsworth, also known as Lord Rothermere, has deepened its footprint in Britain and America. Two years ago the Telegraph outsourced its print advertising to the Daily Mail group, but the Daily Mail is a middle-market newspaper and is seen as less politically influential than the more historic Telegraph.