Israel Assesses Impact of Airstrike Reported To Have Killed Houthi Prime Minister, Other Top Officials

Israeli authorities are seeking to determine the full impact of an airstrike this week that is believed to have killed the Houthi prime minister in Yemen along with several of his cabinet ministers, according to Israeli news reports.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Thursday a targeted airstrike on a military site maintained by the Houthis in the Sanaa area of Yemen, according to the Times of Israel and the Associated Press. The reports said the assault came after the Houthis attacked Israel with one or two drones, which were shot down.

In a subsequent report late Friday, the Times of Israel said: “The IDF currently assesses that the entire … Houthi cabinet — including the prime minister and 12 other ministers — were likely killed in yesterday’s strike in Yemen, Channel 12 reports without citing any sources.”

Euronews, meanwhile, is citing Yemeni and Israeli reports saying the Houthi prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, was killed in the airstrikes on Sanaa. “The strikes also targeted top military officials, including the group’s defence minister,” the report said.

The Euronews report cited a Yemeni outlet, Al-Jumhuriya, saying that Mr. Al-Rahawi died in his Sanaa apartment during the Israeli strikes. It quoted another Yemeni newspaper, Aden Al-Ghad, saying that several of the prime minister’s associates were killed.

Euronews said Israeli officials believe the Houthi defense minister, Mohamed al-Atifi, and the chief of staff, Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, were killed in the strikes, which came during a cabinet meeting. The top Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, is not believed to have been present.

The report said Israel is still assessing whether the deaths of any other Houthi leaders can be confirmed.

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed Islamist insurgent group that now controls most of Yemen, have been conducting drone and missile attacks against Western shipping in the Red Sea since the beginning of Israel’s offensive in Gaza in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, massacre of some 1,200 Israelis. Several drone attacks on Israel have also been staged.

Israel has conducted retaliatory strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, including an August 24 air assault that hit the presidential palace, two power stations and a fuel storage facility, killing six people, according to a Deutsche Welle report quoting Yemeni sources.

In a remark this week that was widely interpreted as foreshadowing an attack on senior Houthi leaders, Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said, “As we warned the Houthis in Yemen: After the plague of darkness comes the plague of the firstborn.”

The statement was a reference to the 10 plagues described in the biblical Book of Exodus.