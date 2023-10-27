G-Day: Israel ‘Expanding’ Ground Attack on Gaza as Air Strikes Intensify and Internet Collapse Cuts Off Territory

The announcement by the Israel Defense Force signals Israel is moving closer to an all-out invasion.

Israel knocked out internet and communication in Gaza and stepped-up bombardment of the strip late Friday, cutting off Hamas members’ contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory.

The Israeli press mostly quoted Palestinian sources that reported on “tanks invading Gaza,” and on major clashes between the Israelis and Hamas terrorists. The incursion, which officials said was short of a full ground invasion, followed the largest bombardment of Gaza targets since the war began October 7.

Video footage on X showed sand rising alongside heavy smoke from the air attacks, indicating that one of the IsarelDF’s main targets was deep-dug tunnels that Hamas has been building for years in what is widely described as a “city beneath” Gaza City.

The announcement by the Israel Defense Force signaled Israel was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza, where it has vowed to crush the ruling Hamas militant group after its bloody incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago.

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall. The Palestinian telecom provider, Paltel, said the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services. The cut-off meant that Hamas’s casualty count and its version of events could not immediately be known. Some satellite phones continued to function.

Israel has amassed hundreds of thousands of troops along the border with Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive. Earlier Friday, the military said ground forces conducted their second hours-long incursion inside Gaza in as many days, striking dozens of militant targets over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said ground forces were “expanding their activity” Friday evening in Gaza and “acting with great force … to achieve the objectives of the war.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told foreign reporters that Israel expects a long and difficult ground offensive into Gaza soon. It “will take a long time” to dismantle Hamas’ vast network of tunnels, he said, adding that he expected a lengthy phase of lower-intensity fighting as Israel destroys “pockets of resistance.”

His comments pointed to a potentially grueling and open-ended new phase of the war after three weeks of relentless bombardment. Israel has said it aims to crush Hamas’ rule in Gaza and its ability to threaten Israel. But how Hamas’ defeat will be measured and an invasion’s endgame remain unclear. Israel says it does not intend to rule the tiny territory of 2.3 million Palestinians but not who it expects to govern — even as Mr. Gallant suggested a long-term insurgency could ensue.

Israel says its strikes target Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the terrorists operate from among civilians, putting them in danger. The IDF used some of its intelligence Friday to show how Gaza’s largest medical facility, Shifa hospital, is used as Hamas’s military headquarters.

“I was so scared this was going to happen,” the Palestinian director of a Ramallah-based organization, Wafaa Abdul Rahman, said. She hadn’t heard from family in central Gaza in hours, she said.

A UN humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, wrote on X that without phone lines and internet, hospitals and aid operations would be unable to operate.

The Red Crescent said it could not contact its medical teams and that residents could no longer call ambulances, meaning rescuers would have to chase the sound of explosions to find the wounded. International aid groups said they were only able to reach a few staff using satellite phones.