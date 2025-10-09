Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Could Begin Thursday as Netanyahu’s Cabinet Prepares To Vote on Peace Deal

Hostages are expected to be freed after 72-hour window following an Israeli military pullback from Gaza.

The first phase of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas could begin with a ceasefire as soon as Thursday — with a return of the hostages as soon as Monday.

The families of hostages held captive by Hamas expressed their gratitude directly to President Trump over the phone Wednesday night after he announced that the peace agreement he championed was approved.

Several family members gathered with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and managed to reach the president for a brief phone call, as documented in footage released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and the Secretary’s office.

When Trump picked up, he was greeted with enthusiastic appreciation and applause from those present.

One man in the group expressed appreciation to the president for his actions supporting Israel.

“Mr. President, we have faith in you. We recognize your tremendous efforts on our behalf… from the time you took office and even earlier. We’re confident you’ll see this through until all 48 captives return home,” the man stated. “We’re deeply grateful. May those who bring peace be blessed.”

Mr. Trump thanked the group and told them, “The hostages will come back.”

“They’re all coming back on Monday,” he also said during the call.

The first phase of the peace deal between Israel and Hamas could begin with a ceasefire as soon as Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to call together his cabinet for approval of the tentative deal made on Wednesday with an agreement that encompasses an Israeli military pullback from certain areas of Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid into the territory.



A senior White House official confirmed to CBS News that Israeli forces would probably complete their withdrawal in under 24 hours.

Once the Israeli cabinet gives its approval, the ceasefire will be set to begin immediately.



“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel,” Mr. Netanyahu said in a statement posted to his X account.

“From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved.”



During the initial five days, Israel will permit 400 aid trucks to cross into Gaza each day, with that figure set to rise progressively in subsequent phases, a senior Palestinian official said to BBC News.



Following the completion of that withdrawal, Hamas will be given 72 hours to free the hostages captured from Israel during its October 7 attack.

According to President Trump, who first disclosed that a deal between both sides had been struck, hostages may be freed as early as Monday.



“Hostages are going to be released. It’s, probably, our time, would be probably Monday,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. “… And that’ll include the bodies of the dead.”



The President first received news that a deal had been reached late Wednesday after being handed a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio during an event at the White House.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Mr. Trump said in a social media post.



It was not immediately clear whether the parties had made any progress on thornier questions about the future of the conflict, including whether Hamas will demilitarize, as Mr. Trump has demanded, and eventual governance of the war-torn territory.



He has proposed — and Mr. Netanyahu has agreed to — a 20-point peace plan that would see the return to Israel of all living Israeli hostages and the remains of other deceased hostages. Palestinian Arab prisoners would also be released as part of the agreement.

The Israeli military would slowly withdraw from Gaza into defensive positions, as well, before a transitional authority takes over control of the strip. Mr. Trump has proposed a former leader of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Tony Blair, to head up that transitional government.

Also on Wednesday, the Egyptian government said that fellow Arab nations are prepared to sign peace agreements with Israel so long as the war at Gaza is settled.

The president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as well as Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, arrived on Wednesday at the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula. They are meeting with a Hamas official, Khalil al-Hayya, who has acted as lead negotiator for the terrorist group, ahead of Mr. Trump’s potential visit to the region.







