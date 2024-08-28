Israel Launches a Large-Scale Military Operation in the West Bank

‘We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza,’ Israel’s foreign minister says.

AL-FARAA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — Israel launched a large-scale military operation in the West Bank on Wednesday, where its forces killed at least nine Palestinian Arabs and sealed off the volatile city of Jenin, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel has carried out near-daily raids across the West Bank since Hamas’ October 7 attack out of Gaza triggered the war there. Israel says it is rooting out militants to prevent attacks on its citizens, while Palestinians in the West Bank fear it intends to broaden the war and forcibly displace them.

An Israeli military spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, said that “large forces” had entered Jenin, which has long been a terrorist stronghold, as well as Tulkarem and the Al-Faraa refugee camp dating back to the 1948 Mideast war, all in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian groups said they were exchanging fire with Israeli troops. The governor of Jenin, Kamal Abu al-Rub, said on Palestinian radio that Israeli forces had surrounded the city, blocking exit and entry points and access to hospitals, and ripping up infrastructure in the camp.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank said Israeli forces had blocked the roads leading to a hospital with dirt barriers and surrounded other medical facilities in Jenin. Colonel Shoshani said the military was trying to prevent militants from taking shelter in hospitals.

An Associated Press reporter saw army vehicles blocking all the entrances to Al-Faraa camp. Military jeeps and bulldozers entered the camp and soldiers could be seen patrolling its alleyways by foot. Water leaked onto the damaged streets from houses where fighting had damaged tanks and pipes. Shots rang out every few minutes.

Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, drew comparisons with Gaza and called for similar measures in the West Bank. “We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever steps might be required. This is a war in every respect, and we must win it,” Mr. Katz wrote on the platform X.

Colonel Shoshani said there was no plan to evacuate civilians. Hamas called on Palestinians in the West Bank to rise up, saying the raids are part of a larger plan to expand the war in Gaza and blaming the escalation on American support for Israel.