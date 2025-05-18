Israel Launches ‘Extensive’ New Air, Ground Operations at Gaza

Israel had said it would wait until the end of President Trump’s visit to the Middle East before launching its offensive.

Israel has launched “extensive” new ground operations and airstrikes at the Gaza Strip aimed at pressuring Hamas to free the dozens of remaining hostages still being held by terrorists in the strip and accelerating peace talks that have bogged down in Oman.

The Israel Defense Force says its troops have begun broad ground operations — the largest such operation since a ceasefire broke down in March — in several areas of the strip following a week of Israeli Air Force attacks on more than 670 Hamas targets. The IDF says about 100 people have been killed in those airstrikes in the past 24 hours.

“Over the past day, IDF troops in the Southern Command, both the standing army and reserves, began a broad ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip, as part of the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the military said in a statement.

According to Israeli officials, the operation aims to see the IDF conquer Gaza and retain the territory, attack Hamas, prevent the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies, and move Palestinians from Gaza’s north to its south.

Israel’s military said troops were “operating against terror infrastructure sites in northern Gaza,” including in areas around hospitals that have been used by Hamas as command centers. Other targets included weapons depots, cells of terror operatives, tunnels and anti-tank launch sites, the army says.

So far, the IDF says its troops have killed “dozens of terrorists” and destroyed terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, “and are now holding strategic areas in the Strip.”

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said all public hospitals in the north of the territory were “out of service” after Israeli forces besieged one of those facilities, the Indonesian Hospital.

“The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies — effectively forcing the hospital out of service,” the ministry said. “All public hospitals in the North Gaza governorate are now out of service.”

Israel had said it would wait until the end of President Trump’s visit to the Middle East before launching its offensive, saying it was giving a chance for efforts at a new deal.

The office of Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said his negotiating team in Qatar was “working to realize every chance for a deal,” including one that would bring an end to fighting in exchange for the release of all remaining 58 hostages, Hamas’ exile from Gaza and the disarmament of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched early Sunday by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The rebels said they fired two ballistic missiles towards Israel’s main airport near Tel Aviv, whose grounds were struck by a Houthi missile earlier this month.