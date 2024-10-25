The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Israel Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Iran After Tehran’s Missile Barrage Earlier This Month

Iranian state press reports the sound of explosions around Iran’s capital, Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

AP/Majdi Mohammed
Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen at the West Bank city of Nablus, October 1, 2024. AP/Majdi Mohammed
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Israeli military launched strikes early Saturday on military targets in Iran, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the targets were. Iranian state press reported the sound of explosions around Iran’s capital, Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

An Israeli military statement said that Israel “has the right and the duty to respond.”

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since Oct. 7 – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” the statement read.

It also did not elaborate on the targets.

Iranian state television later identified some of the blasts as coming from air defense systems, without offering more details.

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months, including a wave of strikes earlier in October.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use