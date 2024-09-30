Israel Planning Ground Incursion Into Lebanon Following Airstrikes on Hezbollah Leadership

Israel will launch a limited invasion into southern Lebanon in the coming hours following a recent escalation in tensions as a result of recent Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah leadership that left much of the group’s chain-of-command dead, according to an American official who briefed reporters on Monday.

It would be the first Israeli incursion into the country since 2006, when Hezbollah militants killed Israeli soldiers along the border and took others hostage forcing Israel to send troops into Lebanon for rescue operations. That war lasted for just more than a month and left thousands dead.

Fox News first reported on Monday that Israel would launch “limited” ground operations in southern Lebanon to target Hezbollah fighters. The invasion is “imminent,” according to the American official who is aware of Israel’s plans.

Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, met with soldiers Monday and foreshadowed the likely incursion, saying that it is imperative that the citizens of northern Israel who have been threatened by Hezbollah rockets be able to return to their homes safely, without fear of more bombs from southern Lebanon.

“The elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not the final one,” Mr. Gallant told the soldiers, according to the Jewish Press.

“We will employ all the capabilities at our disposal, and if someone on the other side did not understand what those capabilities entail, we mean all capabilities, and you are part of this effort,” he added. “We trust you to accomplish every mission at hand,”

President Biden during a press conference on Monday was asked about the forthcoming operation. He says he is aware of the situation and that Israel should not be invading.

“I am more aware than you might now and I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a cease-fire now,” Mr. Biden said.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had killed 12 of Hezbollah’s top commanders, including the terrorist group’s longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The airstrikes in Lebanon over the weekend coincided with Israel bombing a fuel depot and a power plant in Yemen controlled by the Houthis.