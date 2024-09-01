Israel Recovers Bodies of Six Hostages, Including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Murdered by Hamas ‘In Cold Blood’

The Jewish state said all six had been killed shortly before the arrival of forces trying to rescue them.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — Israel on Sunday said it had recovered the bodies of six hostages at Gaza, including a young Israeli-American man who became one of the most well-known captives held by Hamas as his parents met with world leaders and pressed for his release.

The military said all six had been killed shortly before the arrival of Israeli forces trying to rescue them. Their recovery sparked calls for mass protests against Prime Minister Netanyahu, whom many families of hostages and much of the wider Israeli public blame for failing to bring them back alive in a deal with Hamas to end the 10-month-old war. Negotiations over such a deal have dragged on for months.

Mr. Netanyahu expressed sorrow over the deaths and said Israel would hold Hamas accountable for killing them in “cold blood.” He said the killings prove that the militant group does not want a a cease-fire agreement.

“Whoever murders hostages doesn’t want a deal,” Mr. Netanyahu said. Militants seized Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, and four of the other hostages at a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas’s October 7 attack, which triggered the war.

This combination of six undated photos shows hostages, from top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat, who were held hostage by Hamas at Gaza. The Hostages Families Forum via AP

The native of Berkeley, California, lost part of his left arm to a grenade in the attack. In April, a Hamas-issued video showed Goldberg-Polin, his left hand missing and clearly speaking under duress, sparking new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure his and others’ freedom.

The army identified the other dead hostages as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; and Alexander Lobanov, 33; who were also taken from the music festival. The sixth, Carmel Gat, 40, was abducted from the nearby farming community of Be’eri.

It said the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, around a kilometer (half a mile) from where another hostage, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued alive last week.

“According to preliminary information, they were cruelly murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesman, told reporters.

A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq, blamed the hostages’ deaths on Israel and the United States. He did not mention the hostages by name.

Mr. Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed and says military pressure is needed to bring home the hostages. Israel’s Channel 12 reported that he got into a shouting match at a security Cabinet meeting late Thursday with his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, who accused him of prioritizing control of a strategic corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border — a major sticking point in the talks — over the lives of the hostages. The Cabinet reportedly voted in favor of remaining in the corridor over the objections of Mr. Gallant, who said it would prevent a hostage deal.

An Israeli official confirmed the report and said three of the hostages — Goldberg-Polin, Yerushalmi and Gat — had been slated to be released in the first phase of a cease-fire proposal discussed back in July. The official was not authorized to brief the media about the negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“In the name of the state of Israel, I hold their families close to my heart and ask forgiveness,” Mr. Gallant said Sunday after the remains were recovered. He later called for the Cabinet to reverse its decision.

A forum of hostage families called for a massive protest on Sunday, demanding a “complete halt of the country” to push for the implementation of a cease-fire and hostage release.

“A deal for the return of the hostages has been on the table for over two months. Were it not for the delays, sabotage, and excuses those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive,” the forum said in a statement.

President Biden, who has met with Goldberg-Polin’s parents, said he was “devastated and outraged.” He adds that “Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.” Vice President Harris said her prayers were with the Goldberg-Polin family and condemned Hamas.

Goldberg-Polin’s parents, American-born immigrants to Israel, became perhaps the most high-profile relatives of hostages on the international stage. They met with Biden, Pope Francis and others, urging the release of all hostages.

On August 21, the Goldberg-Polins addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention — after sustained applause and chants of “bring him home.”

“This is a political convention. But needing our only son — and all of the cherished hostages — home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue,” said Jon Polin. His wife Rachel, who bowed her head during the ovation and touched her chest, said “Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you, stay strong, survive.”

