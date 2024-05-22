Israel Releases Brutal Bodycam Footage of Five Bloodied Female Soldiers Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists

‘Here are the girls who can get pregnant,’ one Hamas member says, pointing to the women, who are lined up against a wall handcuffed. ‘These are the Zionists.’

Shocking and terrifying new footage released by Israel’s Hostage and Missing Families Forum on Wednesday shows the kidnapping of five female soldiers, who appeared bloodied and handcuffed while being manhandled by Hamas terrorists.

“Here are the girls who can get pregnant,” one Hamas member says, pointing to the women, all field observation soldiers who were abducted from the Nahal Oz base around 9 a.m. on October 7th.

“These are the Zionists.” According to the accompanying translation, he whispers in English, “you are so beautiful.”

The footage was among the tens of thousands of hours of video filmed by the Hamas terrorists and recovered by Israeli authorities.

In the film, one of the women captured, whose face is covered in blood, tells the captors that she has friends in “Palestine” and begs to be able to call them. Another woman asks the armed men if someone speaks English, and is met with barked orders to “speak Arabic, you cows.” At the end, the footage cuts to images of the women — most streaked with blood, and one limping severely — being loaded into vehicles.

The families of the women pictured — Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy — approved the release of the footage “to raise awareness about the horrors their daughters are facing as hostages in Gaza,” Israel says. The women, along with more than a hundred more hostages, have been held captive by Hamas terrorists for more than 230 days.

“This is further proof that our greatest fear — rape — is not just a fear,” the cousin of one of the hostages seen in the video, Ashley Waxman-Bakshi, told Walla News. “We’re getting so many indications that this is really happening there. It’s incomprehensible that they’ve been there for so long.”