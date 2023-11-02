Israel Releases Graphic Footage of October 7 Attacks to ‘Make Sure the World Knows What Happened’

The ministry urges viewer discretion because of the graphic nature of many of the images and the violence they depict.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday unveiled a new website documenting the attacks of October 7 in an effort to tamp down misinformation in some left-wing circles about the extent of the catastrophe and “make sure that the world knows what happened.”

The ministry urged viewer discretion because of the graphic nature of many of the images and the violence they depict. “Some of you may have seen clips and images of the horrific war crimes committed by Hamas on October 7th,” the ministry said. “A new website archives all of this footage. We know it’s difficult to watch, but it is even more heart wrenching for the victims and the families of these heinous crimes.”

Videos and images on the website show before and after videos of the massacre at the Supernova Music Festival near Gaza during which hundreds of Israelis and citizens of other nations were slaughtered in the desert. Dozens more were taken hostage and are still being held in Gaza.

The video, some of which is from social media and others from cameras worn by the terrorists who were later killed or captured, shows paragliders landing near the festival, party-goers running for their lives, and the corpses of some of the victims.

Other graphic images portray the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on several kibbutzim in southern Israel on October 7. The bloodied bedrooms of small children are depicted, along with the mangled corpses of some of the settlers murdered and the names and photographs of many of the families killed.

“Thousands of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli communities and neighborhoods near the Gaza Strip, savagely murdering, raping, and kidnapping innocent babies, children, elderly, and entire families,” the website says. “Burning people alive and setting their homes on fire, while taking videos to post on their social media.”

Another section shows video of Israelis being kidnapped on motorcycles throughout the area on that fateful day, as well as rockets striking civilian targets throughout the country. Those rockets, most fired from within Gaza, are still falling every day on population centers in central Israel.

Some of the video on the site was previously released, but much of it has been seen only by foreign reporters based in Israel and a handful of diplomats the United Nations and in other countries. Members of the Israeli Knesset who watched some of the film Wednesday were seen sobbing as they emerged from the screening room at the Parliament building.

Release of the video is part of an Israeli effort to document the atrocities and refute conspiracy theories spread by supporters of the terrorists and enemies of Israel that the slaughter has been overstated or exaggerated. Earlier this week, Israel released an interactive map showing the locations of all the murders that day and the names of the people killed.