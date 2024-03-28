Israel Security Services Release Video of Terrorist Admitting to Raping an Israeli Woman on October 7

‘The devil took over me, I laid her down, started undressing her and did what I did,’ the closed captions reads.

Israel’s security services released video Thursday of a Palestine Islamic Jihad terrorist admitting during interrogations to raping an Israeli woman on October 7.

In the video, circulating on social media after being posted by official channels, a young man identified as an Islamic Jihad terrorist says he raped a woman on October 7, according to an official translation.

“The devil took over me, I laid her down, started undressing her and did what I did,” the closed captions reads. “I slept with her.

“You did not sleep with her. Sleep is to sleep. So what did you do?” the interrogator says, according to the closed captioning. “I raped her,” the man responds.

Earlier in the video the man appears to identify himself as a member of the Islamic Jihad naval unit, and says, according to closed captioning, that he was involved with training in the unit.

The Sun was not able to independently translate the audio in the video.