Israel Strikes Hamas Facility at Lebanon, Killing 13 People

JOTAM CONFINO Published: Nov. 19, 2025 07:11 AM ET Updated: Nov. 19, 2025 07:26 AM ET

The Israeli military targeted a Hamas facility at Ain al-Hilweh near the coastal city of Sidon at southern Lebanon, where the IDF said Hamas was operating a “training compound,” killing 13 people, according to Lebanese authorities.

The military compound that was struck was “used by Hamas terrorists for training and exercises in order to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement.

Lebanese authorities have ordered all terror and militant groups outside of the army’s control to hand over their weapons as part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In August, the Lebanese army began disarming Palestinian groups in several locations across the country following an agreement with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Lebanon’s official news agency, National News Agency, said that the process of handing over Palestinian weapons to the Lebanese Army had begun in the Rashidieh, Al-Bass, and Burj al-Shamali camps in Tyre.

“Seven trucks loaded with light weapons and B7 shells left the camp and entered the Second Intervention Regiment barracks in Shawakir,” the news agency reported at the time.

Palestinian Authority presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh was quoted as saying that Palestinian authorities in Lebanon “handed over the second batch of PLO weapons located in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon… to the Lebanese army as a trust.

“The handover process will be completed to the remaining camps successively,” Mr. Rudeineh said.

But Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both of which operate in Lebanon, are not under the authority of the PA, making it unclear to which extent the Lebanese army has managed to disarm them.

Palestinian terror groups have operated in Lebanon for decades, posing a challenge to the Israeli army, with sporadic rocket firing and cross border attacks over the years.

The Israeli army has carried out a number of attacks against Hamas in Lebanon since October 7.

The Lebanese army is nearing its deadline for disarming Hezbollah across the country, which was set to be at the end of the year.

A recent report by Reuters suggested that it has run out of explosives after blowing up a large number of Hezbollah weapons caches.

Both the U.S. and Israel have ramped up pressure on the Lebanese government to fulfil its duty, with Jerusalem increasing its own attacks on Hezbollah to speed up the process.

On Tuesday, ​​the ID killed two Hezbollah members in the areas of Bint Jbeil and Blida in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said one was involved in reestablishment activities for Hezbollah while the other was observed gathering intelligence on IDF troops.