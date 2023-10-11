Israel Tells Residents in North To Shelter After ‘Hostile Aircraft’ Enter From Lebanon as Unity Government Forms at Jerusalem

Sirens are blaring across northern Israel as the military urges residents there to shelter, while Gaza is under bombardment in response to Saturday’s terrorist attack.

JERUSALEM — In a signal of widening conflict following a terrorist attack by Hamas, the Israeli military said Wednesday night that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter. The apparent incursion from Lebanon comes as Israel forms a unity government at Jerusalem and air strikes in response to the Hamas attack are hitting Gaza.

The military did not specify the kind of aircraft. But Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian militants are known to have drones and gliders.

Israeli sources tell the Sun that at least 20 manned and unmanned explosive-laden gliders have entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. A siren was heard as far as Israel’s third largest city, Haifa. A Lebanon-based Hamas faction took responsibility for a rocket launch toward the city.

The news came after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position earlier Wednesday, claiming to have killed and wounded troops. The Israeli military confirmed the attack but did not comment on possible casualties. The Israeli army shelled the area in southern Lebanon where the attack was launched.

At Jerusalem, Prime Minister Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure on Wednesday created a war-time Cabinet overseeing the fight to avenge the weekend attack by Hamas.

In the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Israel’s bombardment demolished neighborhoods and the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel, setting the stage for blackout conditions after generators run out of power.

The new war-time Cabinet establishes a degree of unity after years of bitterly divisive politics, and as the Israeli military appears increasingly likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza.

The Cabinet, which will focus only on issues of war, will consist of Mr. Netanyahu; a senior opposition figure and former defense minister, Benny Gantz; and the current defense minister, Yoav Gallant; a statement released by Mr. Gantz said.

The government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas after terrorist attackers stormed through a border fence Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

Hamas is holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel — soldiers, men, women, children, and older adults.

Israel’s political divisions are not entirely assuaged. The country’s chief opposition leader, Yair Lapid, was invited to join to new Cabinet but did not immediately respond to the offer.

It appeared that the rest of Mr. Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, would remain in place to handle non-war issues.

A ground offensive in the tiny, coastal Gaza Strip, densely populated with 2.3 million people, is likely to dramatically hike casualties in the escalating conflict.

So far, Israel has unleashed an increasingly destructive bombardment in Gaza that has flattened entire city blocks and left unknown numbers of bodies beneath mounds of debris.

Rockets continue to be fired at Israel on Wednesday, including a heavy barrage at the southern town of Ashkelon.

Some 250,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza — more than a tenth of the population — most crowding into United Nations schools.

Others crowded into a shrinking number of safe neighborhoods in the strip of land only 25 miles long, wedged among Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean Sea.

After the attack by Hamas, Israel halted the entry of food, water, fuel, and medicine into the territory. The sole remaining access from Egypt was shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

Gaza’s only power plant shut down Wednesday afternoon after running out of fuel, the Energy Ministry said. That leaves only private generators to power homes, hospitals and other facilities. With no fuel able to enter, those were on a ticking clock until individual stocks of diesel run out.

The Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, only has enough fuel to keep power on for three days, said Matthias Kannes, a Gaza-based official for Doctors Without Borders.

The group said the two hospitals it runs in Gaza were running out of surgical equipment, antibiotics, fuel and other supplies. “We consumed three weeks worth of emergency stock in three days,” Mr. Kannes said.