Israeli Founder of Life-Saving AI Technology Among Those Killed in Collapse of Gaza Building

Israeli officials say Mr. Bismut and 20 other IDF soldiers were killed when Hamas terrorists fired on a building they were preparing to demolish at Gaza.

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of a reservist killed in the fighting at Gaza. AP/Ohad Zwigenberg
Among the dead in the deadliest attack so far in the Israel-Hamas war is an Israeli entrepreneur and startup founder who created an artificial intelligence platform that identifies and reports drowning victims.

Adam Bismut, the CEO of SightBit, perished along with 20 other Israeli soldiers when Hamas terrorists fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a building they were preparing to demolish. The rocket ignited the explosives the soldiers were using in the demolition, toppling the two buildings and burying the soldiers inside.

The 35-year-old Mr. Bismut, a sergeant major in the IDF reserves, founded his company four years ago to market technology that monitors live video feeds of the waters adjacent to beaches and reports any suspicious or unusual activity to nearby lifeguards. The technology is already being used in Israel, as well as on beaches in Brazil, Canada and the United States.

“Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, with 372,000 people drowning every year,” Mr. Bismut told CTech last year. “The World Health Organization considers drowning to be a curable plague because drownings can and should be prevented. Adding to these facts the growing shortage of lifeguards and the lengthy periods proper lifeguard training requires, it is evident that there is a great need for SightBit’s product.”

