Israeli Reservists Plan Protest March Against Potential Cease-fire

A group of Israeli Defense Forces reservists are set to set up “protest camps” in major cities in Israel in an effort to urge the government to “Keep Going Until IDF Victory.”

The movement, calling itself “Protest Until Victory,” is focused on pressuring the Israeli government to avoid a cease-fire. A march will begin February 4 at Southern Israel. Protestors will march to Jerusalem, where they will set up camp outside the government compound there, according to protest organizers.

“No Israeli government should accept such a skewed deal and no true ally of ours should push such a deal onto the government,” reads a statement from protest organizers.

The protesters plan to lobby the Israeli government to support an “international media campaign” to support the war, according to their statement.

“The People of Israel and the soldiers of the IDF demand that the deaths of our comrades, who heroically died in the fighting, not be in vain,” the statement reads. “We are gathering with a very clear goal and we expect this war to continue until final victory over the terrorists.”