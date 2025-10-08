Italy’s Meloni Says Complaint Accusing Her of Complicity in ‘Genocide’ Lodged Against Her at International Criminal Court

‘I don’t believe there is another case like this in the world,’ the prime minister says in an interview on Italian TV.

The prime minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, says a complaint against her and other Italian authorities has been filed against her at the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands because of her country’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

In an interview with Italian television broadcaster RAI, Ms. Meloni said that she, along with the country’s defense minister, Guido Crosetto, and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, have been denounced to the court for providing arms exports.

“I don’t believe there is another case like this in the world or in history,” Ms. Meloni said, adding that she believes that the complaint was also filed against the head of Italian defense firm Leonardo, Roberto Cingolani. She did not elaborate on who had brought the case against them.

Ms. Meloni said in the interview that she was “amazed” by the accusations. “Anyone who knows the situation is aware that Italy has not authorized new, let’s say, arms supplies to Israel after October 7,” she said.

In the past week, Italy has seen a wave of anti-Israel protests that have drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators into the streets. The rallies have focused on opposing the widespread violence at Gaza, with numerous participants also directing criticism toward Ms. Meloni for her support of Israel.

While her right-wing administration has traditionally been a strong ally of Israel, it has recently begun to distance itself from what it describes as a “disproportionate” military campaign at Gaza.

However, unlike several other European governments, her administration has maintained all existing commercial and diplomatic ties with Israel and has not extended official recognition to a Palestinian state.