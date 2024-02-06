Javier Milei, Landing in Israel, Pledges To Move Argentine Embassy to Jerusalem

‘It is no wonder that you chose to come to Israel right away to support us in the just struggle for the defense of the Jewish people against the murderers of Hamas’, Israel’s foreign minister tells the new leader of Argentina.

In a show of solidarity with Israel, Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, is in Israel on Tuesday, after choosing it as the site of his first presidential bilateral trip.

Video footage posted on X shows Israel’s minister of foreign affairs, Israel Katz, greeting and welcoming Mr. Milei as he exits a plane. Mr. Katz thanked Mr. Milei for his promise to transfer the Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem.

“You are a person of values ​​who is committed only to the truth,” Mr. Katz said to Mr. Milei through a translator, as reported by the Times of Israel. “And it is no wonder that you chose to come to Israel right away to support us in the just struggle for the defense of the Jewish people against the murderers of Hamas.”

Mr. Milei is expected to meet with Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog on Tuesday and with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. He will then head to Italy to meet with Pope Francis and the Italian prime minister, Georgia Meloni, later this week.

Mr. Milei is accompanied on the trip by his wife, his rabbi, Argentina’s foreign minister, Diana Mondino, and the presidential chief of staff, Karina Milei. Mr. Netanyahu also thanked Mr. Milei in a statement posted on X on Tuesday morning for his promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem.