Journalism Takes the Preakness — by a Nostril

The nag named for newspapering manages to get the scoop, so to speak, shouldering his way to glory, right on deadline.

One of the things every journalist has to learn is how to cut through a ring of competitors surrounding a newsmaker giving an interview. It involves the journalist lowering his head, holding his microphone out, and charging through the scrum until he’s close enough to hear. Rarely has a similar stunt been caught so clearly on camera, though, as in the closing seconds of the 150th Preakness, when a horse called Journalism redeemed his name.

The analogy is inexact, no doubt, but what a moment. Journalism had gone off at even odds. Coming out of the clubhouse turn were Clever Again and Gosger, first and second, with Journalism six in the nine-horse race. He held sixth for the runup down the backstretch. As the horses thundered out of the far turn and moved into the top of the stretch, that’s when Journalism made his move.

Journalism was still sixth, mind you, until he managed to slide up along the inside rail to a position between Goal Oriented and Clever Again. Goal Oriented was on his right, Clever Again was on his left. That’s when the announcer exclaimed that Journalism was behind “a wall of horses.” Gosger was out front and, at least to us, looked like he could hold the lead to win.

Then, suddenly, Journalism seemed to lower his head, just slightly, and plunged between the two hurtling horses in front, shoving Goal Oriented to the right and Clever Again to the left. “Oh,”the announcer shouted, “he bumped hard, bumped hard.” Clever Again proceeded to drop back to last. Journalism moved to second, chased by Sandman, with Journalism looking at a clear track all the way to the finish.

Cameras caught the incredible acceleration by Journalism as the deadline — pardon, finish line — neared. In an astounding burst, Journalism overtook Goal Oriented to win the race by a nose, or the width of a molecule, having moved to second as the came down the stretch and lunged for the finish line. “Oh my gooood-ness,” the announcer shouted. The film will be watched for years, Journalism becoming its own story, yet again.