Judge Names Suspect in Stabbing Attack Targeting Children’s Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class at Southport, England 

The judge decided to disclose the identity of the assailant due to unbridled ‘misinformation’ circulating that has prompted violent protests in several cities across the country.

Lifting previous restrictions, a judge has released the name of a 17-year-old suspect in a deadly knife attack at Southport, England, identifying him as Axel Rudakubana, a Cardiff native born to Rwandan parents.

While the suspect’s identity was previously withheld due to his status as a minor, the judge on the case, Andrew Menary, made an exception to the rule because of unchecked “misinformation.” He also noted that Mr. Rudakubana will be turning 18 in six days.

Rumors had previously swirled that the assailant was an asylum seeker, a claim that the police had denied. Mr. Rudakubana was born at Cardiff, Wales, to Rwandan parents, BBC reports.

He has been charged with the murder of three young girls and the stabbing of 10 others after he entered a studio at Southport wielding a knife during a children’s Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Six children and two adults remain in critical condition.

Monday’s mass-stabbing event, described by the local police chief as “ferocious,” has shaken the nation and sparked fierce protests in cities across the United Kingdom.

Many of the demonstrations have been organized by anti-immigration activists and led to violent clashes with police. During the protests, witnesses have reported hearing chants such as, “Rule Britannia,” “Save our kids,” and “Stop the boats.”

During one demonstration at London, hundreds of rioters gathered near the prime minister’s Downing Street residence and shouted, “We want our country back.”

One of the most violent incidents included an attack on a local mosque after the Southport town held a peaceful vigil for the victims. The mob, which appeared to be linked to the nationalist English Defense League, pelted the Southport mosque with bricks, forcing the imam to barricade himself inside the building.

Southport locals have since cast doubt on whether the rioters were actually residents of the northeastern town, and have rallied around the town’s Muslim community. Some locals even showed up to help repair the damage to the mosque the day after the attack.

“The individuals involved in the disorder had no regard for the families and friends of those who so tragically lost their lives, and a community in grief,” the assistant police chief constable, Alex Goss, said in a statement. “It has been heartening today to see the reaction of the whole community, who have pulled together to clean the streets, rebuild walls and re-glaze broken windows.”

Prime Minister Starmer has spoken out against the rioters, promising to hold them accountable by wielding the “full force of the law,” and announcing Thursday the creation of a new police unit meant to manage the violent protests.

He also pledged to “take every step that’s necessary” to keep the Muslim community safe. “Mosques being attacked because they’re mosques — the far right are showing who they are. We have to show who we are in response to that,” he added.