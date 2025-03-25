Justice Delayed: Japanese Man Acquitted After 47 Years on Death Row Gets $1.45 Million Payout

A Japanese man who spent just under five decades on death row before he was acquitted of a murder charge has received a modest payout for his troubles — $1.45 million, or about $85 for each day he spent behind bars.

Iwao Hakamata, 89, was known as death row’s longest surviving inmate until he was acquitted for a retrial last year after being found guilty in 1968 of killing his boss along with the boss’s wife and two children, according to a report from BBC News.

Mr. Hakamata’s legal team says that the compensation of ¥217 million is the largest ever payout of its kind. The lawyers argued in their motion that the 47 years he spent in prison had taken a toll on his mental health. Judge Kunii Koshi agreed with the motion, saying that Mr. Hakamata had suffered “extremely severe” mental and physical pain before ruling in favor of the request.

Mr. Hakamata was a worker at a miso processing facility in 1966 when he was accused of stabbing his boss and the boss’s family after their bodies were pulled from the remains of a fire set at their home in the city of Shizuoka. Authorities at the time had alleged he had committed the grisly murders and stole ¥200,000 from the house. Two years later, he was sentenced to death.

His lawyers have long argued that the DNA recovered from the clothing of one of the victims did not match his and that evidence had been planted at the scene.

Mr. Hakamata initially denied that he was responsible, but following beating and interrogations that lasted across days, often 12 hours at a time, he gave what he maintains was a “coerced confession.”

He was given a retrial and released from prison in 2014 based on the allegations of planted evidence. Last year, he was acquitted of all crimes after prolonged legal proceedings.