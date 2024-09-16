The New York Sun

Keto Diet Could Raise Diabetes Risk Significantly, Study Finds

The study suggests that the increased diabetes risk may be linked to what individuals consume in place of carbohydrates.

A study conducted by scientists from Monash University and RMIT University in Australia has uncovered a concerning correlation between low-carb diets and an increased risk of diabetes. Jenna Hamra via pexels.com
Low-carb, high-fat diets have surged in popularity as a go-to weight loss method in recent years, but new research suggests the diets could increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over time.

A study conducted by scientists from Monash University and RMIT University in Australia has uncovered a concerning correlation between low-carb diets and an increased risk of diabetes. The researchers followed more than 39,000 adults for nearly 14 years to explore this association, and their findings challenge the widely held belief that cutting carbohydrates is universally beneficial for metabolic health.

According to the study, published in the journal Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews, individuals who adhered to a low-carbohydrate, high-fat, and high-protein diet had a 20 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those who consumed a more balanced diet.

“Eating food high in saturated fats can lead to weight gain but we know they also lead to insulin resistance, which is one of the causes of Type 2 diabetes independently of weight gain,” a professor, Barbora de Courten, said in a press release.

Using a scoring system called the low-carbohydrate diet score, the study measured participants’ adherence to low-carb eating patterns. A higher LCD score indicated a lower intake of carbohydrates and a higher consumption of fat and protein. Participants were divided into five groups based on their LCD scores.

Interestingly, the group with the highest LCD scores, meaning they consumed the fewest carbohydrates, derived about 37.5 percent of their calories from carbs. In contrast, the group with the lowest LCD scores obtained about 55.4 percent of their calories from carbohydrates. This is notably higher than many popular low-carb diets, which often recommend consuming less than 26 percent of calories from carbs.

The study suggests that the increased diabetes risk may be linked to what individuals consume in place of carbohydrates.

“For people who don’t have diabetes, a balanced diet is the best choice,” Ms. de Courten says. “We need to remember that not all carbohydrates are equal. The kind of carbs you want to avoid are refined sugars such as soft drinks, juices, white rice, white bread and replace them with unprocessed carbs rich in fiber like grains, brown rice and legumes.”

“And eat more of healthy mono- and poly-unsaturated fats such as avocados, nuts, olive oil and fatty fish like salmon,” she adds.

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

