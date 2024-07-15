The New York Sun

King Charles And Queen Camilla Rushed to Safety Following Security Threat During Visit to Jersey

The royals resumed their engagements later in the afternoon.

Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 8, 2024. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via AP
SUN STAFF
King Charles and Queen Camilla were rushed to safety during a visit to Jersey, after a security risk was detected during the Jersey Expo.

The royals were at Weighbridge Place at St. Helier in Jersey when their security team cut their visit short, rushing them to the Pomme D’or hotel.

They were scheduled to appear at the hotel later that day to attend a tea party. They resumed their engagements later in the afternoon.

The managing director of Jersey Dairy, Eamon Fenlon, told the Express newspaper that he served the queen ice cream just before she was ushered away.

“I had just given the Queen an ice cream and I turned back to get one myself before we had a chat. But when I turned back round she had been whisked off. Some of the other people told me it was a drone but whether that’s official or not I don’t know,” Mr. Fenlon said.

The founder of Jersey Sea Salt, Matt Taylor, who was also at the expo, said that the king stopped at his stall just before he was rushed to safety.

“He stopped at the stall and said ‘Ooh sea salt’ and  I said ‘come and have a chat, Sir.’ Then his security appeared and grabbed me and said ‘He has to go, now,’ Mr. Taylor told the Express. “He didn’t seem panicked but he was quite stern. They just ushered him out. It’s a shame as he’d stopped to chat to us of his own accord.”

SUN STAFF
