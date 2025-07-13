Lawmakers Signal ‘Turning Point’ in Ukraine War with New Sanctions ‘Sledgehammer’ for President Trump

Congress is on the verge of passing the most consequential sanctions package in the history of the country,’ Senator Graham said on CBS’ Face The Nation.

The Senate is looking to exert maximum pressure on Russia’s President Putin, overwhelmingly supporting sanctions, tariffs of up to 500 percent, and weapons sales for NATO to give to Ukraine to end the ongoing war with Russia, two bipartisan senators said Sunday ahead of an announcement by the White House.

“A turning point regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is coming,” South Carolina Senator Graham said Sunday on CBS’ Face The Nation, where he appeared with Connecticut Senator Blumenthal. “Congress is on the verge of passing the most consequential sanctions package in the history of the country.”

Mr. Graham, a Republican, and Mr. Blumenthal, a Democrat, said they have rounded up most of the 100-member Senate to support a plan to give Mr. Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russia as well as on Russia’s allies like India, Brazil, and China, who are propping up Russia’s war machine by purchasing oil and petroleum products that help fund Russia’s war efforts.

“Dick and I have got 85 co-sponsors in the United States Senate for congressional sanctions with a sledgehammer available to President Trump to go after Putin’s economy and all those countries who prop up the Putin war machine,” Mr. Graham said.

“China, India, and Brazil, you’re about to get hurt big time if you keep helping Putin,” he added.

The proposal would also have America sell its military equipment to NATO, which would then send it to Ukraine. Mr. Trump is expected to meet this week with NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte to iron out details of the sales packages.

Mr. Blumenthal said that he and Mr. Graham, along with Mr. Trump’s representative, General Kellogg, met with European allies and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at Rome last week to discuss arming Ukraine. General Kellogg is expected to travel this week to meet with Mr. Zelenskyy and his commanders about Ukraine’s needs and Russia’s capabilities.

“Zelenskyy is robust and stalwart in his leadership, but his people are suffering from bombs and drones, and children are being kidnapped. We need to, really, express the strength of the United States, because only strength can get Putin to the table,” Mr. Blumenthal said.

Mr. Trump has previously made clear that he wants full authority over the lifting of sanctions, tariffs, and other penalties, without having to wait for congressional approval, a sticking point with Democrats. Mr. Blumenthal said the waiver language is very much like provisions that have been given to previous presidents to act in the interest of national security but also provide congressional oversight.

Mr. Graham said the deal would allow Mr. Trump to waive sanctions for 180 days or renew waivers whenever he wanted.

“He can dial it up or down. He can go from zero to 500. He has maximum flexibility,” he said.