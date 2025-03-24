‘Make America Go Away’: Greenlanders Reject Usha Vance’s Upcoming Visit With Viral Anti-MAGA Hat 

The all-red cap became an overnight sensation after it was shared by a Greenland resident, Orla Joelsen, on X.

Greenlanders are expressing their ire with President Trump’s interest in their arctic territory by wearing hats that feature a tongue-in-cheek play on the 47th president’s campaign motto, “Make American Great Again.”

The all-red “Make America Go Away” cap became an overnight sensation after a photo of it was shared by a Greenland resident, Orla Joelsen, on X. The post, which he shared over the weekend, has racked up nearly 800k views and 27k likes. Notes like “i want this hat..where to buy?” and “Greenland belongs to Greenlanders,” have flooded the comments section.

The hat’s apparent creator, Aannguaq Reimer-Johansen, shared his product in a Saturday post on Facebook, describing First Lady Usha Vance’s upcoming visit to Greenland as a “charm offensive.” He instructed his friends to not pose for a “smiling selfie” with the vice president’s family, lest they send “a signal to the whole world that you love America and want to be part of it.” Rather, he urged them to “stand firm and stay united.”

Ms. Vance will visit Greenland on March 27 along with her son to attend the island’s national dogsled race and “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” the vice president’s office announced Sunday. It was later reported that national security adviser, Mike Walz, would be joining the trip.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the duo will receive a warm welcome from Greenland’s prime minister, Mute Egede, who described the Americans’ trip as “highly aggressive” in a Sunday interview with a local newspaper.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Mr. Egede said. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission — and the pressure will increase.”

Since assuming office, President Trump has expressed a keen interest in annexing the Danish autonomous territory for what he claims are national security purposes, particularly as Russia and China vie for power over the arctic. In January, Mr. Trump sent his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to visit the mineral-rich island.

Both Greenland and Denmark have repeatedly rejected the 47th president’s proposition. Mr. Trump, undeterred, upped the ante during his address to a joint session of Congress earlier this month by saying that “I think we’re going to get it one way or the other.”

Mr. Egede, whose left-wing party was voted out during recent elections, remains in power until the government forms a new coalition. Greenland’s likely next leader, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, whose party won the election earlier this month, further criticized the American visit, suggesting that the timing of the trip shows “a lack of respect.”

“The fact that the Americans know very well that we are still in a negotiating situation and that the municipal elections have not yet concluded, they still capitalize on the moment to come to Greenland, once again, which shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic population,” Mr. Nielsen said.

In light of the mounting disapproval, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, Brian Hughes, attempted to clear the air, claiming that the visit is meant to “build on partnerships that respects Greenland’s self-determination and advances economic cooperation.” He added that “This is a visit to learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people and to attend a dogsled race the United States is proud to sponsor, plain and simple.”