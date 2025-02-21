‘May God Avenge Their Blood’: Netanyahu Expresses Outrage After Hamas Fails To Return the Body of Shiri Bibas

“There are no words that can describe such an atrocity,” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations says.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed outrage on Friday that the body of kidnapped mom Shiri Bibas was not among the four deceased hostages returned by Hamas under a fragile ceasefire.

“The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds,” he said in a recorded statement. “Not only did they kidnap the father, Yarden Bibs, the young mother, Shiri, and their two little babies. In an unspeakably cynical way, they did not return Shiri to her little children, the little angels, and they put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin.”

“May God avenge their blood,” Mr. Netanhayu added. “And we will also avenge them.”

Despite the anger, Israel has not indicated that it wants to disrupt another hostage release that is set to take place Saturday.

The terrorist organization is due to free six living hostages — including two who have been captive for a decade — in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, according to The Times of Israel. Among those included are Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who both entered Gaza on their own accord in 2014 and 2015 respectively, as well as four others who were abducted on October 7, including Tal Shoham and three men taken during the assault on the Nova Music Festival: Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen.

Hamas has also said that they would not release the remaining 60 hostages in captivity — half of whom are believed to be deceased — without a lasting ceasefire.

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, called the move a “new low” by Hamas and said the state of Israel demands a condemnation of the act from the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly.

“There are no words that can describe such an atrocity. Hamas not only murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas in cold blood — a 4-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby — but continues to violate every basic moral value even after their death,” Mr. Danon said in a post on X.

“Instead of returning Shiri, the mother of Kfir and Ariel, Hamas returned an unidentified body, as if it were a worthless shipment. This is a new low, an evil and cruelty with no parallel.”

Lawmakers in America have also called for Hamas to be held accountable.



“This is heartbreaking news. May the memory of Kfir and Ariel Bibas be a blessing,” New York Congressman Mike Lawler said on X. “Hamas must return Shiri Bibas — immediately — or face severe consequences.”

In a statement, The Jewish Federations of North America called the act by Hamas, “psychological warfare.”

“Not only did these terrorists kidnap Kfir and Ariel Bibas, two young children — aged just nine months and four years — but forensic evidence shows that they brutally murdered them roughly a month into their captivity,” the federation said. “Further, they lied about returning the body of their mother, Shiri, adding to the immense pain of the family. In case it was not yet clear to anyone, Hamas cannot be allowed to remain in power.”

Ms. Bibas and her sons were abducted by Hamas forces during their initial attack on October 7, 2023, and were eventually killed while under captivity. While the bodies of the children were identified upon return to Israel.

“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “This is an anonymous, unidentified body.”

Ms. Bibas and her family were among those kidnapped from their family home in the Nir Oz Kibbutz during the attack by Hamas forces and the family quickly became a symbol against the brutality levied towards Israel, with videos of their abduction going viral online.

In one clip, which was taken by Hamas terrorists, shows a visibly distressed Shiri clutching her two sons wrapped in a blanket in her arms. Kfir was the youngest Israeli hostage taken into Gaza on October 7.

Photos later released by Hamas showed Yarden Bibas, Shiri’s husband and the father of their two children, bloodied and surrounded by armed terrorists. Both of Shiri Bibas’s parents, who also lived on the kibbutz, were killed in the attack.

Mr. Bibas was released from Hamas captivity alive on February 1st as part of the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal. A week after his release he issued a statement referencing his wife and two children: “Unfortunately, my family has not yet returned to me. They are still there. My light is still there and as long as they are there, everything is dark here.”

On Tuesday, it was announced by Hamas that Ms. Bibas and her sons would be among the dead hostages returned, with Hamas leader, Khalil al-Hayya specifically naming the family.

Hamas previously claimed that they were killed in an Israeli airstrike early on in the war.