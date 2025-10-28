McDonald’s Japan Says Sayonara to Soggy Paper Straws

McDonald’s Japan has finally had enough of the soggy saga of paper straws.

In a move that divided fast-food fans, the company turned to paper straws amid reports that the plastic straws may soon kill all of humanity. But on Monday, the hamburger juggernaut announced it’s ditching paper straws in favor of a new lid design that it claims is both safer and more user-friendly.

The great paper straw debate has long been a source of frustration for beverage enthusiasts. Unlike their sturdy plastic predecessors, paper straws have a notorious habit of dissolving mid-sip, leaving customers with a less-than-perfect soda experience. While some countries have pushed forward with environmental initiatives, the humble paper straw has remained a point of contention.

McDonald’s Japan has decided to take a different path. The company revealed it will stop using paper straws across its nearly 3,000 stores, a decision that comes just 10 months after a viral photo showed a paper straw ironically sealed in a plastic wrap.

Starting November 19, customers will find new lids on their drinks, completely eliminating the need for a straw of any kind. These new lids are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, designed to make drinking easier and prevent those dreaded on-the-go spills. In another green move, the chain will also switch its takeout bags to a version made from 95 percent plant-based bioplastic.

The reaction from fans has been a mixed bag. While many are relieved to see the end of mushy straws, others are simply clamoring for the return of classic plastic.

“The reason McDonald’s cola tastes so good is because you drink it through a plastic straw with a moderately sized drinking hole. Fujita-san is crying from the other side of the grass,” one user commented, referencing McDonald’s Japan’s deceased founder Den Fujita.

Others were more optimistic. “Some people are worried about spilling, but since convenience store coffee doesn’t spill, I think there’s no need to worry about spilling. On the contrary, since no straw trash is produced, I’m happy about that. The problem of no straw included is also eliminated,” another person posted.

Still others expressed concern about spilling on themselves in the car or not being able to mix sugar or cream into drinks. “Since you attach a straw for children, please give me the regular red, white, and yellow vertical striped plastic one. Even if you call me a child, I don’t mind at all‼︎” posted one commenter.

The move follows Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd.’s decision earlier this year to ditch paper straws and move to plant-based bioplastic ones.

Shortly after he took office, President Trump signed an executive order ending the procurement and “forced use” of paper straws.

“Paper straws use chemicals that may carry risks to human health—including ‘forever chemical’ PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) which are known to be highly water soluble and can bleed from the straw into a drink,” reads the order. “A study found that while PFAS were found in paper straws, no measurable PFAS were found in plastic straws.”

“Paper straws are not the eco-friendly alternative they claim to be—studies have shown that producing paper straws can have a larger carbon footprint and require more water than plastic straws,” the order continued.